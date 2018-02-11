Transcript for Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to be transferred to New York for trial

This morning Cesar say doc waiving his right to a pretrial detention hearing in Miami the 56 year old remaining in jail for now until he transferred to New York to face. Federal charges. We felt it more appropriate for the lawyers that are gonna represent them in the long run. To make the analysis and determination to decide what they want to do for the best interest of mister sale. This as authorities remain on guard after discovering another suspicious package on Monday. This one addressed to CNN headquarters in Atlanta prompting the mail sorting facility to evacuate in your eye street to shut down. Officials confirmed elitist packing it is similar to the fourteen other bombs mailed across the country last week. According to law enforcement sources the FBI has now compiled a long list of names. And addresses. Did he say aux potential targets. Those names including politicians media figures and celebrities officials now in the processed. Of notifying everyone on that list. Prosecutors believe say ox white van plastered with political stickers may have been his workshop for making the devices. And investigators say the sole fingerprint found on one of the bombs matches say yuck allegations C ox lawyers aren't buying. As to DNA as the fingerprints. They're sleazy at this time. Say updates as five federal charges here in New York if convicted he could spend up to forty years in prison. Ilyce with her ABC means New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.