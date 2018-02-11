-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin released after being charged with assault in NY
-
Now Playing: Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to be transferred to New York for trial
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin arrested after punching stranger in fight over parking spot: Sources
-
Now Playing: Saudi sisters died in apparent suicide: Police
-
Now Playing: Customers buy up doughnuts so store owner can be with sick wife
-
Now Playing: Remembering Kelley Stage Clayton: How her family keeps her memory alive
-
Now Playing: 'People's Sexiest Chef Alive' is heating up Times Square!
-
Now Playing: Watch Michael and Sara's epic "Dirty Dancing" lift in Times Square!
-
Now Playing: The 11-year-old trailblazing drag kid 'Desmond is Amazing'
-
Now Playing: First American woman in 30 years to win the Boston marathon races 'GMA Day' hosts
-
Now Playing: You will be blown away by this couple's wedding 'Dirty Dancing' routine
-
Now Playing: Panicked passengers on a bus trip taken on a wild ride
-
Now Playing: Google workers call for culture change on harassment
-
Now Playing: Sisters found dead in river were in NYC for nearly 2 months, police say
-
Now Playing: US economy adds 250,000 jobs in October
-
Now Playing: Trump announces new policy for asylum seekers
-
Now Playing: Series of deadly bus accidents prompt new safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Sewing needle found in Halloween candy being investigated by police
-
Now Playing: Google employees lead global walkout
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Synagogue massacre