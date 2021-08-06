Transcript for Several major websites taken offline after cloud service error

The global Internet outage crashing major web sites this morning Twitter read it and twitch were all affected as well as news sites like CNN New York Times and the guardian. Senior investigative reporter Eric deters ski joins me now for more. Aaron will what do we know right now. Yet Diane for a time this morning it seemed as if the Internet was just broke it if you tried to listen to something on Spotify or download something on on Hulu to watch or you wanted to read an article in the New York Times. You couldn't do it and this instantly effected people all around the world because it wasn't just. American based companies that the guardian and Britain the UK's government web site. From the moment in Paris. All around the world web sites went down and it was all traced to a cloud computing company. Called fast Lee that's based in Silicon Valley. And its services all of these web sites. And it appears there was some kind of technical glitch that caused all these web sites nearly simultaneously. To go down for the better part of an hour. We spoke to fast Lee they said that they had identified. The issue and had restore the service. Figuring out what caused it what we know at this point in terms of bad and how to keep it from happening again. You know after the the past couple of months that we've had Diane where we've all learned about it increase in ransom when Aaron cyber attacks instantly. You'd think this was you know Simon bar sinister behind this but it appears. According to fast leave it there was some kind of technical configuration. That was causing these web sites to go down. Once vastly was able to identify what that configuration was. They said they eliminated it so this does appear technical in nature but they haven't specified exactly. What happened a war how it happened maybe the company will update us. A bit later but in an instant it caught everyone off guard and and everyone's web sites were. We're down in on a day when we're going to hear in the senate from the colonial pipeline CEO after the FBI was able to recover much of the ransom. That the company paid to Russia based hackers and after we heard of a congressional supplier that was packed the New York City law department that was hacked it seems every day. The country is facing some kind of cyber crime and so when this happens and when all these high traffic popular web sites go down. You know everyone instantly thinks it must be something nefarious here maybe it wasn't. But it does remind us of how interconnected we are and how much our lives are. It sure does feeling very mole noble all right now's senior investigative reporter caricatures you thank you.

