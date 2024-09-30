'Make it Cute' co-founder Amanda Seyfried recognizes Cancer Awareness Month

Actress and co-founder of the "Make it Cute" organization Amanda Seyfried teams up with the American Childhood Cancer Organization to create children's playhouses in honor of Cancer Awareness Month.

September 30, 2024

