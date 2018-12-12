Now Playing: Makeshift memorial created for pregnant cheerleader found dead in Indiana

Now Playing: Charges dismissed for mom who had baby ripped away during arrest

Now Playing: Mom found guilty of starving stepson, sentenced to 28 years

Now Playing: NASA invites Stephen Curry to tour lab after controversy

Now Playing: Teacher knew haircutting incident was scary, police report reveals

Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 12, 2018

Now Playing: School offers off-campus finals after gun threat

Now Playing: Storm moves east with snow, heavy wind

Now Playing: Nuns accused of embezzling from school to pay for gambling

Now Playing: Police release surveillance video of missing Colorado mom

Now Playing: Rescue teams work urgently to save 3 trapped in mine

Now Playing: New storm moving east with snow, strong wind and rain

Now Playing: Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be sentenced

Now Playing: Police officers catch boy jumping from burning building

Now Playing: Officer tackles 2 teen girls to ground over video recording

Now Playing: 11-year-old bullied for having last name 'Trump'

Now Playing: Holiday Gadgets

Now Playing: Proud Boys founder on whether he feels responsible for its controversial behavior

Now Playing: Verdict in Charlottesville