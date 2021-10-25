Malala Yousafzai meets with Blinken to advocate for women and girls in Afghanistan

The Nobel Peace Prize winner met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge greater focus on the millions of girls in Afghanistan being denied an education.

