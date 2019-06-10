Transcript for Man accused in multiple sexual assaults caught decades after the attacks

Mickey Dwayne stain. Is the primary suspect. In the rape. And murder of Debbie Dorian. 23 years leader. And Fresno police say finally we have a match for the murder of Fresno state economics student. Debbi to orient the suspect 52 year old Nicky steed and vice Celia. Currently in jail for sexual crime allegations against several women Nickie staying as every woman's nightmare. Investigators say in 1996. The 22 year old was there aren't gagged and raped and there and murder. And T any sample was collected at the scene and then uploaded to a database. That same DNA matching with multiple south valley sexual assault crimes spanning from the 1990s. To early two thousands. We do you have a DNA match. Based on genetic genealogy. Defense attorney Ralph Torres says while DNA evidence can help with court cases over time it can become less effective. Time goes on they degrade. That's I think. That's where where the Steve's arrest was made in by Shelley after police served Joseph and do you aren't they were able to put a warrant in the system before. The statute of limitations in those cases expired. It's on to ward wasn't necessarily in D'auria in case since there is no statute of limitations on murder. Currently the president DA has not file charges against stain but will do so in the near future after further investigation is done. He's currently being held at the Cleary county jail with no bail.

