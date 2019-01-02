Transcript for Man accused of selling nearly $1 million worth of fake Super Bowl tickets

John -- Brit Eddie is one of about a dozen people who trusted Norcross businessman keyed shot come through with Super Bowl tickets he sits on the board of directors. For the YMCA show also. Owns a Norcross printing company and is known in the community it's Webber and Eddie says he didn't pass up a chance to spend 50000 dollars in December on seat supposedly on the fifty yard. I had a sign contract I thought that I covered everything except for hey we'll discuss possibly been all this. Flee to another state or country. Even shots family that it no worry was when he called the collectors think it's two weeks ago that's clear. Please come channel technical Carr spoke to his wife earlier Thursday four weeks after she reported her husband missing. Police in Gwinnett County believe he sold nearly a billion dollars worth of fake tickets shots own mother father police report that says percent to 36000. Dollars firmer for the ticket she never received when I went to the family's house is daughter wanted to say they're eager to cooperate with police. We're victims you. There they thought there touted that I really don't jeopardize his teacher for Britain Eddie he says there's only one way he wants this to add I would really endorsing him in jail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.