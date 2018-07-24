Transcript for Man accused of stripping down at Planet Fitness

Under this morning a man is facing charges after police say he stripped naked at a New Hampshire GM. The 34 year old man is accused areas right here take out as close in doing yoga poses. At a planet fitness. What a scene the man tried to use the gym slogan which claims planet fitness is a judgment free zone as an excuse. He is set to go before a judge in September. Ironically. You know deemed notion Greek where we get the we're Jim means they can just say. Maybe he speaks navy. Ha.

