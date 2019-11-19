Transcript for Man allegedly used daughter to nab child molester

In northern California prosecutors under fire for controversial investigative method he want to catch an alleged child molester and the ax and he used his own teenage daughter. As bait. Chris when of our San Francisco station has details. A Santa Clara County prosecutor now under fire for using his thirteen year old daughter as bait to catch an alleged child molester on this trail. You might be upset. It you might want vengeance this is not the way to handle it and we rely on prosecutors to know better and hopefully it'll he has learned from this. Police arrested seven. After they say he inappropriately touched the victim on multiple occasions this summer as she walked her dog on the Los Alan me just trail in alma Dan valley. The investigation began in October. After the victim told her doctor she had been sexually assaulted according to a police report obtained by our media part of the Mercury news the prosecutor took his daughter back to the trail and attempted to get lodged Mary's incriminating actions on video which was then turned over to police. The girl may not anticipate the unintended consequences. Of being re traumatized. By this experience. So I'd be concerned about that. They cases been referred to the state attorney general's office due to conflicts of interest and the prosecutor could face charges of child endangerment. In a letter sent to a staff district attorney Jeff Rosen said in part the choices we make in our professional and personal lives need to be in harmony with the protocols. Laws and ethics of our criminal justice system. Much merry who told investigators he suffers from alzheimer's is being held in the county jail on three million dollars bail and returns to court in late January in San Jose Chris when ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.