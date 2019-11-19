-
Now Playing: Mother traveled to Mexico to hunt down the man suspected of molesting her son
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Tracking impeachment support across the country
-
Now Playing: American hostage released in Afghanistan after 3 years in captivity
-
Now Playing: Bureau of Prisons director set for grilling in wake of Epstein, Bulger deaths
-
Now Playing: Kyle Busch talks about his 2019 NASCAR championship
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly used daughter to nab child molester
-
Now Playing: University chemistry professors accused of making meth
-
Now Playing: Judge has blunt response to guilty parents in college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: New storms out West spark flood fears
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
-
Now Playing: Inside the lab that discovered the possible link in vaping related illness
-
Now Playing: What to expect from new round of impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Congress to hear from 9 witnesses during 2nd week of public hearings
-
Now Playing: President Trump's physician issues memo after hospital visit
-
Now Playing: Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancée
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale and dolphins swim side by side off California coast
-
Now Playing: Nor’easter moving up East Coast
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy James’ preparing to take on the best of the show’s best
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian ‘Miracle’ dog has new home
-
Now Playing: Smoking luggage causes scare as passengers board Southwest flight