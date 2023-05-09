Man allegedly hid secret camera in bathroom of Royal Caribbean cruise ship

The DOJ unsealed charges against a man who allegedly put a camera inside a bathroom onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship and filmed 150 people, including 40 minors.

May 9, 2023

