Transcript for Man who allegedly killed teen in Houston crash had been deported multiple times

I can never replace that anyone else and I'm not venom. I'll always remember her. Vehicle bias lost her big sister Brittany on Sunday it was supposed to be a family day they were headed to the movies we'll just wrong wrong wrong. Wouldn't stop that that I. The next thing she where numbers. Won't just remember sitting down and form a working mom still spring my sisters named picking him my dad asking for water. And I can I could sort of some people around. And that's not. One on just excited killing the. Pulls arm was broken. Her father was critically injured and is still in the icu and her sister seventeen year old Brittany Baez. Was killed she was level hadn't won that means cuts keep everybody comment. You know what everything rule the driver of the other car Eddie Lopez Hernandez faces four charges including murder. Law enforcement sources say he was going seventy miles an hour and didn't use his brakes. Records show that Lopez Hernandez was deported twice before. Britney's family hopes this is a lesson to others about getting behind the wheel. Now he's not going Kenneth Starr fan Donnie Moore experiencing this spot and turn its effectiveness them as well. They've set up a go funny to pay for expenses. As they continue to cope with the loss of a young woman. Who always made him smile from you can always think of you metallic container arts school zones that. Marla Carter. Thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.