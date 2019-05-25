Transcript for Man allegedly scammed dozens of woman on dates

Police say Wilson Jackson portrayed himself as a successful businessman. Has he targeted single women through social media and other web site's saying he wanted to dating relationship. Detectives allege most of his victims live outside California. What he would do its offer to fly him here. And done EP. Eight Daimler paid for the ticket he promised to reimburse them sometimes he would pay for the ticket. The 37 year old Woodland Hills resident now behind bars accused of scamming his dates. Pounding onto these victims. While they were asleep or use in the afternoon. He would go into older Brothers and conceal their identity stilled and checking account information. And data I solicit credit card from some. Police say there are dozens of female victims detectives suspect to use their stolen information to buy M soft close paid bills or make travel arrangements for other women. Anson not broken heart wasn't enough. He looked. Financially devastate many of these morning. In 2011 Orlando police were calling him a person of interest in a check debit card fraud scheme. Back then he went by the nickname sincere and dec truths. It's really had rented a theme that. People actually capable of being that.

