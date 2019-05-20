Transcript for Man who allegedly urinated on child's park memorial says 'I made a huge mistake'

Some insight apologized. Vulgar act at a memorial for a little boy who died from cancer this happen in Mays landing New Jersey man is to see here on video. Urinating on the memorial for young Christian clock who died of cancer back in 2012. Lot of people or outraged by this. But the families and the communities response. Has been absolutely priceless Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charles Werth is here now with more Michelle. Well said Diana the good certainly outweigh the bad one thoughtless act was followed by a lot of fought for one's people loading a family know that lost a child to cancer. That love surrounds them. 23 year old Brian bella says the man who laughed as he urinated on this memorial at underhill park. In Mays landing New Jersey it was a video posted online on Sunday. Reached by phone ballots apologized and said. He was drunk quote to be honest with you. I don't even know how I got to the park I don't remember being at the park I got way too intoxicated for that. The memorial is for a boy named Christian clock a nine year old who died of brain cancer seven years ago. These men saw the video and decided to do something. We came we're glows Santo stuff and we've got a clean bill this is our community. You know when stuff like this happens we come together and MET care what needs to be done. The man who says he is the one in the video urinating says quote I can ask for forgiveness from the family I've reached out and I apologized for what I've done. This should have never happened. The late nine year old father mark plopped think those in the community for their support of the family and then wrote quote. At the end of the day the good outweighed and overwhelmed the bad. This is what Christian did during his life. The man who did this was charged by police with many things. Including lewdness disorderly conduct and criminal mischief but in the end definitely the good how we need the pact which they certainly did.

