Transcript for Man arrested for 1986 murder of 11-year-old girl

Knew at noon. A man under arrest in connection to a cold case in Norwalk Connecticut authorities in Maine arrested 53 year old mark Karen on Tuesday morning in Stetson. Authorities confirm the arrest was made in connection. To be sexual assault to murder of the sixth grader who Kathleen Flynn. To run Karen is being held until his extradition tackling was just eleven years old when she was reported missing in 1986. Nor police have informed Kaplan's family I'll be arrest.

