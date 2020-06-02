Transcript for Man arrested by bounty hunters as his children watch from the car

Ricky O'Shea go already had just picked up his kids from school he pulled into the driveway when what witnesses described as six bounty hunters rushed the car with guns drawn. Glory hit the gas crashed into a neighbor's tree and was taken into custody. The boys ages 1296. And one were still in the car. Our armed bounty hunter has his client understands. Changed cussing at me telling me who is missing house whose own losses in the car. It's unprofessional made it is if barbaric. Brittany snell the boy's mother and glories girlfriend says there was no reason for the bounty hunters to act that way no reason for the takedown with kids in the car. She says one of the bounty hunters told her they had been following gory all day it made the arrest after he picked kids up from school. Glory has a lengthy rap sheet all nonviolent nearly all traffic tickets for which he failed to appear. On the video you can hear him saying he panicked because he didn't know who the men work. I think he pretty much platonic gay if he's just out of harm's way. Hong once he realized they were out if you see in the video heating rebates. Now glory is behind bars on a traffic warrant and for young boys are traumatize. Both king. And winning the gloom in the combat. It is.

