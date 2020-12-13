Man arrested after climbing onto departing airplane wing

More
A Las Vegas man was taken to custody after climbing on the wing of an airplane at McCarran International Airport.
0:58 | 12/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested after climbing onto departing airplane wing
They yeah yeah. Okay. Definitely needed to happen honestly. He wasn't. Coming down and he was gonna jump.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A Las Vegas man was taken to custody after climbing on the wing of an airplane at McCarran International Airport.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74706129","title":"Man arrested after climbing onto departing airplane wing","url":"/US/video/man-arrested-climbing-departing-airplane-wing-74706129"}