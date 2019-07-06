Transcript for Man arrested after saying he wanted to throw grenades in Times Square, sources say

Oster column all lomb is charged with just a single count of trying to bide a hand on with the defaced or removed serial number but prosecutors believe. He had other. Far more serious aspirations. This. Is a picture a bosh or call lomb he has 22 years old he's from my Jackson Heights. This is from his FaceBook account a lot allegedly spoke to undercover FBI agents about using. Explosives. Possibly hand grenades in Times Square they have not yet said. What his motive might have banner what he might have been upset about or how he thought bombs in Times Square would help. Six things Annie but the Fed's stress those ideas had not yet developed yet a lomb had not taken steps to get any hand grenades so as far as they know. They describe Obama's along wolf but have not yet said what he intended to do with that hand on or why he wanted the serial number removed from it. There were as always police in Times Square this morning. Reasonable earlier this. World so crazy dead. No. What's the situation to save KO VA all over the world you know would be. Protection 24. Bill absolutely sick of these gentlemen here every time it says here in the morning. And they are here in their presence just make you feel really really safe I mean they put their lives on the line every day. And you can't be nothing but appreciate about it. Possession of I had gone with the defaced or removed serial number is punishable by up to ten years in prison. All lomb will have his first court appearance here in federal court later today we may learn a little bit more about what his motivation was reporting live. From Brooklyn Heights Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.