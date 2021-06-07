Man arrested after weapons found in hotel room near July 4 festivities

An Iowa man has been arrested after he allegedly left a rifle and ammunition in his Chicago hotel room overlooking Fourth of July activities.
1:01 | 07/06/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested after weapons found in hotel room near July 4 festivities
For. You. But. From. And it. We have reports from an employee of the whole tale. Of a rifle and hang but. In a very suspicious position inside. One of the rooms the circumstances all of this. The employee alert us. We make contact with this person make the arrest. Began in abuse. And we are also conducting. Gun tracing them both the rifle and the hang on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

