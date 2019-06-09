Transcript for Man charged with killing woman in front of son in road rage shooting

State US constant verses. Matthew Wilkes. Nine. Under heavy guard 35 year old Matthew Wilkes of white fish bay is escorted into court charged with first degree intentional homicide in the Friday shooting death of Tracy Smith. She was a sergeant at the Milwaukee secure detention facility and was off duty teaching her son to drive at 51 and capital. When their car was hit by a minivan police say was driven by will. In this case he's facing now life in prison meant. This the allegations in here. Exhibit it particularly senseless. Senseless crime. According to the criminal complaint Smith's son told police a gold minivan turning from the wrong lane struck the front of their collar. He told police quote he's mother was upset and was yelling at the driver of the van he then heard the driver of the van state quote B I'll kill you. Pointed a gun entered and fired one shot. He said he heard as mothers say quote he shot me before collapsing to the ground. Wilkes van was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene police were able to view the plate and a witness picked him out of a lineup. Police arrested Wilk Saturday night near Richards and towns and in Milwaukee. Police call it a case of road rage in court the commissioner kept returning to the same word. It's senseless just the senseless loss of life here. He has alleged over a mine who what appears to be a minor traffic accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.