Man with coronavirus feels like he’s ‘getting beat up all the time’

More
Michael Bane, 42, compared his current medical experience to drowning above water.
1:57 | 03/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man with coronavirus feels like he’s ‘getting beat up all the time’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"Michael Bane, 42, compared his current medical experience to drowning above water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69796331","title":"Man with coronavirus feels like he’s ‘getting beat up all the time’","url":"/US/video/man-coronavirus-feels-hes-beat-time-69796331"}