Transcript for Man dies after taking chemicals to protect from coronavirus

Gary and Wanda were best friends parents happen. Well they were also scared about cove in nineteen. Wanda telling her friend Carrie and Monday morning we thought we were gonna get sick so we took something core Quinn phosphate similar but different in the prescription drugs or quit something they'd heard president trump touting. In my direction the federal government is working to help. Up to a large qualities of Oracle and we think it might work on this based on evidence based on very strong evidence. That drug has been used to treat malaria here are all in musical drug the active ingredient also found an aquarium cleaner to kill algae. Winding Gary took that powdered version quirk Quinn phosphate every single medication cited acts. Our hand in and fortunately we predicted this doctor Daniel Brooks is the head of banners poison center these medications had significant. A person blows her organs and Darian wander tragically realize that too late they took us the hospital in his heart stopped since leaders started discussing the drug publicly three people have overdosed in Nigeria. Sales and prices have soared on line and misinformation has spread. Of random men in Tempe posting a picture of the drug on FaceBook writing it can save your life in Gary's case it cost him his life. It shows that a lot of scared people in this country are gonna go to drastic measures that normally are their personality. No one who's outside of an intent security unit with a knowing diagnosis. OB shouldn't. Each eight Hispanic each know.

