A man dressed as the Grim Reaper visits beaches in Florida

More
He protested the beaches reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, donning the costume to urge people to stay away despite lifted restrictions.
0:57 | 05/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A man dressed as the Grim Reaper visits beaches in Florida
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"He protested the beaches reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, donning the costume to urge people to stay away despite lifted restrictions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70496125","title":"A man dressed as the Grim Reaper visits beaches in Florida","url":"/US/video/man-dressed-grim-reaper-visits-beaches-florida-70496125"}