Man drives car into crowd after an alleged fight

Prisciliano Carranza, 22, of Waukegan, Illinois was charged with first-degree murder after he drove over 5 people and killed a man in his 40s.
0:43 | 10/06/19

Transcript for Man drives car into crowd after an alleged fight

