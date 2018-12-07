Man drives golf cart on Arizona highway

More
Police say the 83-year-old driver was safely escorted off the road and didn't appear to be impaired.
0:33 | 07/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man drives golf cart on Arizona highway
Iraq with a bizarre sights on this highway in an Arizona man driving a golf cart in traffic at 4 AM. Without any headlines two vehicles eventually escorted him off the Phoenix highway. Police say the man who is 83 years old showed no signs of being impaired no word on if he'll be charged.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56533821,"title":"Man drives golf cart on Arizona highway","duration":"0:33","description":"Police say the 83-year-old driver was safely escorted off the road and didn't appear to be impaired.","url":"/US/video/man-drives-golf-cart-arizona-highway-56533821","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.