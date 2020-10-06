Transcript for Man drowns as officers look on without coming to his aid

Deployment it was at least Johnny JJ Baldwin's third plea for help to police. As they stood on the bank. But no one helped. One officer considered. Out on our land angle for you now. Not long leader Baldwin when under for the last time. He don't know partners. The video leading members of the small community heartbroken and angry in shocked. I. I. Not and just. Because human beings. Out it can it's. Your first impulse is to else. Even worst enemy on the hot seat. In any angle all. Stay here. Not with. On. Street. Jay Wright and a lot. It. The Winchester police chief telling me that his officers made the best decision. Saying they didn't know how deep the water rise it was dark and that they are not trained in water rescue. As a veteran right that's walker. A 120. Pounds act. How hot water. Why. Don't. Cop. Act as an actor. Family members now calling for the officers to be fire and charges piled. What are they saving. He was innocent when it Oreo man drowned. Begged for help three times and please and then left to make jokes about it. You can't sleep under them rot. This is better record. Ever gonna keep pushing. Keep pushing and keep pushing two EE it. Asks now the Winchester police chief tells me there is not an internal investigation added also reach out the Decker police department. He was also involved in this but have not yet heard back reporting out of Franklin County Stephanie Langston. Used you.

