Man electrocuted by downed power line after surviving car crash

Fabian Garnica, 20, survived the initial crash into a utility pole, but was electrocuted and died after stepping out onto the downed power line.
0:43 | 02/11/20

Transcript for Man electrocuted by downed power line after surviving car crash
Maybe in a vehicle you need to stay inside the vehicle onto we can arrive on scene. We can assess ANC to power lines are still hot if so we conduct and light company. Your safest places inside the vehicle.

