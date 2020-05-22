Transcript for Man who filmed shooting of Ahmaud Arbery charged with murder

The question is whether what the status is regarding the investigation that we've been asked to do. About potential prosecutorial misconduct. As you roll call we were asked by the attorney general's office conducted separate and distinct investigation into that the bureau is doing math. I don't have a top line only about doing his latest album take as much longer to finish it. Once that's completed what will procedurally happen is we will turn that file over to the attorney general's office. They will be the deciding agency or entity and what if anything happens in that regard. Our agents a separate team of agents are conducting that investigation and again I don't have a definitive timeline but I can't. Am comfortable in telling me I don't dissipated will be much longer until we're through that as well yes. There. The I don't know if there was a proverbial last straw would tell you that in it in the conducting an investigation what went out asked folks to remember is that. We don't go into a situation. Of this nature investigating a person or persons we go in investigating a set of facts and once we start turning stone sober sometimes as one or two stones underneath there that need to be turned over and once we reached a point in it was probably some time. Winds the afternoon Wednesday evening when we began speaking with our folks there that we've reached the point in conjunction with a Kot district attorney's office that we were to be it's probable cause existed. To make those charges. We proceeded to do that yesterday it wasn't a proverbial last. A moment of epiphany or anything of that nature it was just an accumulation of various things that were they are in various things we discovered over the last sixty days.

