Transcript for Man says he was fired by Catholic diocese for gay marriage posts

But I had never posted anything that's. In my opinion would've been controversial and anyway. Here are the two pictures that Keiko is access cost him his campus minister position at a Cleveland college. Really feels discouraging that. That this is still happening prozac in the process of interviewing for promotion within the diocese when they called me in. I was thinking that it had something to do it that found himself face to face with his supervisor and someone from human resources. And they sat me down and they said. We had seen some things on FaceBook and Twitter and that we'd like to talk you about that. The 39 year old explained that he liked this picture of a same sex wedding ceremony on FaceBook. And posted d.s after attending a reception for another gay wedding with a quick meeting. The very next day I received the letter that's that I was terminated prozac who is Catholic never disclosed his homosexuality to the diocese while it and feel comfortable doing it but I also thought it really wasn't important of the he tells me this move rocks how he views his religion I still have a strong say they still. Believe in god I've Rocco Zacks concerns to the Ohio civil rights commission the church in Cleveland has just been. Very. Discriminatory in my opinion and while the organization didn't specifically comment on his case. A spokesperson tells me the Cleveland diocese might be within its rights I think there might be a little pole with the Catholic Church. Citing ministerial exception which prohibits clergy members from bringing claims under federal discrimination laws because quote. The relationship between an organized church and its ministers is its life line. It's a wake up call for me. It's a wake up call that I didn't really realize that. The editor would act like this.

