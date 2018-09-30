-
Now Playing: Australians endorse gay marriage in postal survey
-
Now Playing: Ted Cruz Discusses Gay Marriage, LGBT Laws
-
Now Playing: FBI probe into Kavanaugh to be a 'special operation': former FBI official
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 1: Who was the Peoples Temple leader Jim Jones?
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 3: Jim Jones was 'a predator,' ex-members allege
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 4: Ex-members claim Jim Jones practiced faux suicides
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 5: Jim Jones sets up Jonestown compound in Guyana
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 9: Leader Jim Jones, hundreds of followers die in mass murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 6: 'They were absolutely trapped' in Jonestown
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 7: What happened the last night before the massacre at Jonestown
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 8: Survivors recall shooting that killed congressman, journalists
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 10: World reacts to deaths of hundreds in Jonestown massacre
-
Now Playing: Jonestown Part 11: Jim Jones' surviving sons, former followers remember the victims
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 28, 2018
-
Now Playing: Former Peoples Temple members, Jim Jones' sons remember those who died at Jonestown
-
Now Playing: Dad of 6-year-old boy says he's 'broken'
-
Now Playing: Former Pinnacle Airlines CEO and prominent civic leader gunned down in Memphis
-
Now Playing: 'This country is being ripped apart': Sen. Flake at Judiciary Committee
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 4, 2011
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 3, 1995