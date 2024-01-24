Man found guilty of fatally shooting woman who pulled into wrong driveway

Kevin Monahan was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, WTEN reported.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live