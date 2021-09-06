Transcript for Man found stuck inside farm equipment for 2 days

Index and unplanned stay at a winery in California deputies Sonoma County found a man got inside some winery equipment he had been there for two days. He says he climbed and because he liked taking pictures of old farming equipment but there's always a but deputies say he was carrying more bad. Then camera equipment he faces trespassing and drug charges. The next time to chill out. Just like the L offense on a long journey and China they were seen getting some shut eye. After traveling more than 300 miles arriving in the suburbs of a city. They've been on a little for one year they've had police escorts and even receive food deliveries as officials try to lead them away from populated area.

