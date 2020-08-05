Now Playing: Police question Marni Yang two months after Rhoni Reuter’s murder

Now Playing: Marni Yang says her 'confession' to Rhoni Reuter’s murder was a lie

Now Playing: Marni Yang describes how she first met former Chicago Bears player Shaun Gayle

Now Playing: Snow, record cold headed for the Northeast

Now Playing: Marni Yang’s children reveal early memories with their mother

Now Playing: Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

Now Playing: Officials arrest 2 men seen on camera fatally shooting unarmed black man

Now Playing: Number of murder hornets estimated in US

Now Playing: Trump's valet tests positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: Takeaways from latest messaging out of the White House

Now Playing: 2 men arrested in Georgia shooting death

Now Playing: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber drop new song ‘Stuck with U’

Now Playing: Over 33M Americans out of work amid coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: Case against former national security advisor who pleaded guilty dropped

Now Playing: NFL releases 2020 schedule with big matchups

Now Playing: President’s valet tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: California begins to ease restrictions as cases continue to rise

Now Playing: Teacher masks up to celebrate 3rd graders' final projects in person