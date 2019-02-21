Transcript for Man intentionally ran over family with car: Police

Tragedy for Sam lane Rockland county a mother of six is dead and several off her children her. After police say a man intentionally hit the family with a car twice. 35 year old Jason Mendez pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges at his arraignment last night in Havre straw. The violent incident happened at a 7-Eleven at. Workers there say the father asked Mendez not to smoke in front of his children setting off an argument. The suspect then got into his vehicle. And deliberately it appears deliberately. Took the vehicle and rendered into these individuals. Backed up the vehicle in this subsequently at this ups the victims again. The 32 year old mother was killed in the crash a two year old and the father suffered serious injuries. The other children all under the age of ten were checked out at the hospital. As for Mendez police say when they got to the scene he had a knife and had to be to case before being taken into custody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.