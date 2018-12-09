Transcript for Man says lock malfunction left him trapped in car for 14 hours

A Cleveland man's ordeal inside his locked in very hot car may now lead to a lawsuit. Peter pirates passed out and thought he might dine signed his Cadillac roadster. He says he was trapped for fourteen hours after the engine and electrical system failed. And they were finally found him and called firefighters she says the car needs more safety backups. Well frightening case in Las Vegas is raising an alarm for anyone using ride share apps like Hoover. Elizabeth Suarez got into what she thought was hurt mover she leader realized there was a problem when her real driver called wondering where she was. She didn't homer and wonder she posted messages on social media asking for help. Then she made her dramatic escape. I take a side profile picture him slash slash goes off startled him enough when he starts cursing. Give me your wallet give me your phone getting everything you have once he did rob me. He continued to drive away with me I only got out because I. I jumped out. Suarez broke her wrist in. Ankle safety experts say if you're a situation like that call 911. If you can't speak at an open line could signal to police said. Something is wrong.

