Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: The second man

The number. And polar Lander and pork. Our. Our. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. He was the second man to be on the moon colonel or you can call on doctor Buzz Aldrin he was actually at MIT when the space program started and did a lot of the work about two vehicles Rhonda doing in space. He was known for his kind of quirky personality. We had a chance to talk to him actually ABC news anchor Frank Reynolds and our science editor jewels Bergman fifty years ago. Right before Apollo eleven took off. He's an air force colonel a veteran pilot at these and any flying machine whether it's a tiny helicopter and jet fighter or a spaceship. Our run blue 66 combat missions in Korea destroyed at least two enemy migs and holds a number of medals including the distinguished flying cross. In the last of the Gemini missions he walked in space or a record breaking five and one half hours. It was an a student in high school graduated third in his class at West Point. When his doctorate degree at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also a boy scout counselor and elder in his Presbyterian Church. He practices for its walk on the moon in an air force plane. If maneuvers in a way that for a few seconds of the time you can achieve pure weightlessness or as in this case lunar gravity. All ran his suit and his backpack weighed 348. Pounds on earth but on the moon only 58 pounds. That is why he seems so nimble and at times so awkward. It was done of the test to rub how much you value. Landing area of five when you say 500 feet from talking down. All I would think that we have. Somewhere in the neighborhood thousands but radius of choice. Perhaps perhaps double that but it its all of the expensive. Additional time which of course is measured in terms of fuel. Is the limb to critical only 85 seconds or so hovering time. I think what we have is is adequate form. You know I'd like. Another ten point eight seconds. What are the critical things you're looking for in the landing zone as you come the only approach glide slope. Well I think a smooth areas. Maybe what you term a critical. Things were looking for we're certainly interest in finding one line that read I really liked it fine and I smooth area. And about that they are honored fate very interesting greater. BO so I think that. Touched down. As you that was. Last week to test. That are looking at him as a Gingrich for. What to do things. I thought to myself that it's not gonna look like that for another month until we've had our chance that it. I've been counting these full moons now motorcycle. We're on the last one. Until you get there.

