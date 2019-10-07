Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: The man in the module

Polar Lander and more. All. Our art our. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. Some called him the third man he was the command module pilot and commander. Michael Collins we got a chance actually to see some of the training fifty years ago of him taking the hatch out between the lamb. A lunar Lander like that when you see behind me and the command module and also Frank Reynolds. Asked him what are be like to take off on that Saturn five rocket. Everything. And include Germany. But what really feel like I'm a veteran under them alive and lives. We can't tell how big it is from where we fit which is probably a good thing. From a distance of a couple of miles which is as close as I. Kerry get to one of those things without paying up on look like for you are buying. Experience but. And talking to those Reza Saturn five they tell me it. It's no more. Impressed ever on aspiring. For the occupant and was the kind to our probably any other rock of that type. The where. I'm sorry often lagged gains side to get a better view you understand the the geometry isn't exactly designed for TV audiences I'm awfully sorry about that but. I hope you get some idea of the what is involved in and in joining these two vehicles together and getting him undocked it's. It's quite a complicated mechanism is asked to be because the the probe occupies a space that than men two. Occupied a move through into the lamb and then. Given that fact I think this machinery is very well designed and it. Here's to be working well today I hope there will in the fight. That. It. I feel all fine Pagliuca and I think. When you gaze at the moment these days. But the special thoughts about it but. Armstrong told us that he's. A bit sorry because. They applied the romance it's all gone out of he's looking for specific landing sites and is a bonafide weapon landmarks. You feel that way about. Well last year I think maybe after the fight it would be. Good. Therapy for H of this independent guard if I'm mark convertible some Dark Knight looked up that in entitled we start perspective.

