Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: Neil Armstrong

The number. People are planted more. All. Are. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. The first man on the moon was Neil Armstrong there's a new movie out of out of its call the first man. ABC's Frank Reynolds had a chance to talk to Armstrong before you went to the moon about what it would be like to land there. Flying is Neil Armstrong's probably as well as his life's work at every opportunity he soars and Motorola's gliders. At the age of nineteen he won his naval wings at Pensacola. It was a hot pilot who flew 78 combat missions from a carrier Essex all Korea. It was shot down and rescued behind enemy lines he won three air medals. After Korea he returned to Purdue where he received a degree in aeronautical engineering. Then began what Armstrong has called the most fascinating time of my life out of a test pilot or the agency that later became Massa. At Edwards Air Force Base in California he flew experimental planes like this jet which can hover like a helicopter. He was always looking for new frontiers but in those days at Edwards he considered the astronauts and their colleagues in space for a search. Saves in the woods inexperienced intruders in our business. In September 1962. He changed his mind and joined the space program with a second group of nine astronauts. It was the first civilians selected by NASA. And is the highest paid astronaut in march of 1966. He was assigned to his first mission command pilot of Germany eight. With Dave Scott it was Armstrong's job to rendezvous and dock with the edge in a target vehicle. An official space agency film underscores why Neil Armstrong was chosen to command the lunar landing flight. They could see it you know clearly as Armstrong said growing in the sunlight like a fluorescent to. History's first backing of two vehicles in Spain was done. Then ominously that Jordan vehicle began to spin slowly at first then more rapidly. The permanent spending grew word. Armstrong's you'll believe and that the two vehicles without them. But Germany continued there's been making a rate of one revolution per cent and any faster and read out workers would blood rushing for the astronauts did this because complete disorientation. Who Lillie Armstrong managed to stabilize the crowd. That was not the last time Armstrong demonstrated the difference between fear and terror. In May of 1968. He was checking out over a search model of the lunar landing training vehicle. In a split second life saving decision Armstrong ejected at less than 200 feet above the ground men the vehicle crashed. Here is that what you recognize when you realize that. You have a problem that you're obliged. Dissolved. And you probably. And that I have. If here is something more into the care we learn and take actions as a way to. Thank you act irrationally and I would hope that I am. What does his crew think affairs civilian commander. There is Mike Collins. I think if I were. Kind of February students back mail Howard say highly intelligent and he's intelligent not just in the narrow. Fielder that is based technology means well informed. Various other directions well. Neil Armstrong says he doesn't know what is first words will be when he steps on the home but he has looked at that body lately. I was Lowell bit disappointed that I couldn't. Let got. Anymore and in July that you the idea. And fortunately I look at it and pick out the sea of tranquility and let her landmarks. I think probably. Nearly all Americans. And possibly people around the world oh. Look at the world what our look at the moon with a little bit. Different vision thing they've ever look at it before it's not something that is real and I'm mystical and that they feel like they roll at least vicariously. People's pensions and. Neil Armstrong says he does not think his history is so different from that of his fellow test pilots but after his walk on the moon tonight. The twentieth of July 1969. Neil Armstrong will have his own place in history.

