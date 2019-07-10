Transcript for Man raises nearly $8K to pay off lunch debt for students

This is insane how light added I would have had people messed to me. Why is this bananas. It started out as a simple idea for Dustin light. Raise money online to help pay off some of them into debt for student at Amherst county high school parent keyed low key like I'll just gonna try to raise thousand dollars dump some money off for the school likely dead. He has in turn that would. But it quickly turned into paying off the entire school's lunch debt when he surpasses a thousand dollar goal in just five hours. And in just three days the online fund raiser raised over 4000 dollars. Powell completely pay off the balance for all the high school students for the year and means a lot. In the mean and take the burden of them Hansen came forward bag. And I'm sure the kids are really appreciate we really appreciate it. Cafeteria manager Judy Dean in says. Even if a student can't pay they still feed them. This money will pay for that some students O between 40500. Dollars I think you know the famous artist struggle undercover. I've watched me lunch today. Beliefs and views clear the sleigh.

