-
Now Playing: Ohio student is latest child to be 'lunch shamed'
-
Now Playing: Sisters sell lemonade to help pay off their schools' student lunch debt
-
Now Playing: School district reverses course, accepts offer to settle lunch debt
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tyler Perry makes history with opening of new film studio
-
Now Playing: Former President Jimmy Carter back to work after falling at home
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts reports its first vaping-related death; the 10th in the US
-
Now Playing: FBI identifies California inmate as worst serial killer in US history
-
Now Playing: Rescuers find dog trapped for weeks after Bahamas hurricane
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek reveals ‘regrets’ about sharing diagnosis
-
Now Playing: UK calls US over diplomat’s wife allegedly involved in deadly crash
-
Now Playing: Storm front set to deliver drenching rains to the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Stop speculating about slaying of Amber Guyger witness: Mayor
-
Now Playing: Waterborne infection in neonatal intensive care unit kills 3 babies
-
Now Playing: Man raises nearly $8K to pay off lunch debt for students
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested, hospitalized after allegedly sneaking past gate agent
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Democrats amid news of a 2nd whistleblower
-
Now Playing: 3 babies die from bacteria at Pennsylvania hospital
-
Now Playing: Trump on Syria withdrawal: ‘I'm not siding with anybody’
-
Now Playing: Trump signs US-Japan trade deal
-
Now Playing: Playful black bear wanders into backyard