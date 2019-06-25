Transcript for Man resuscitated after losing pulse for 20 minutes

I remember my arm as lacking and his the. And then there's nothing when twenty year old Michael Pruitt metal latter came in contact with a live wire while working out Slavonia his heart stopped. Like in the movies like them again elected feel like that night. If so there's like that is being shook like crazy. In most cases that thousands of volts of electricity would have been lethal and get this twenty -- you know lifeless these it's perfect. Coming into the yard. It doesn't matter what you think should happen at that point your tenth. Yes our gonna do everything plan despite a full twenty minutes without a polls this team of doctors and nurses refused to let Pruitt goal. Using electric shock to safe him. Bringing his heart back into a normal rhythm and we advocates can back up the jewels that bad you could just kinda feel. You know and see on their monitors net. Her feet was start comeback witness spent five days in the hospital recovery feels like he's got some sort of super power now. His doctors say he demonstrated hope like street first woke up. A welcome sign life of a sudden he's just you know appalling in this tubes and you know ice we saw all his limbs moving which was rhetoric it's time for a and I kept telling it's not like trust me this is that good sign we're happy about that he's ER doctors who usually don't get it she to follow up we get people will be saved. Recently reunited with Pruitt who is now fully recovered and back to work on this vote thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.