Transcript for Man sentenced for poisoning ex-wife's coffee

A Michigan man convicted of poisoning and his wife by spiking her coffee has been sentenced to sixty days in jail to be served on the weekends. Brian Kozlowski was caught after his wife set up hidden cameras. She filed for divorce two months earlier and said she felt sick every time she drink coffee he me for her. He apologized for putting sleeping pills and the coffee in the judge says Kozlowski was remorseful and sought psychiatric care but his now acts wife. Says her husband. Monitor dead. I believe that could not if appointed I believe this with attempted murder Bryant has tried to kill me to keep his comfortable life. From slipping away. Prosecutors say there outraged by the sixty day sentence and they plan to appeal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.