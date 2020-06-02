Transcript for Man shot in face by ICE agent in Brooklyn

West twelfth street here graves and broken you can see the scene behind me police are still on the scene here. The shooting happened on the sidewalk. Just after 8 o'clock this morning as you said. Witnesses say an ice officer shot a bystander while trying to apprehend a man with an open deportation order. The wounded man is identified by his family as Erik Cruz 26 years old shot in the face full agents were trying to apprehend his neighbor. Identified as guests are Varnado you're not death's witness to say I'll Modano was confronted here on the street by ice agents. Who tackled him and tried to wrestle him into handcuffs. When his neighbor Eric Cruz came out to see what was happening. The agents allegedly confronted Cruz high and the confrontation took place from there Cruz was unarmed at the time. His younger brother Kevin described the scene to reporters here late this morning. You resisted because they show I know people like over the plead no bags no knock them no warrant or not they. It just tackled and that's like you reacted earlier reacted it is they get down you think nothing you have my brother. It and have no weapons in his hand nothing. And then them in any tackling him we get up to the doorstep and then I'm here my Brothers here. I was in new involved admitted he points the gun at my brother and didn't even has a team just pull determined. And back satellite picture the scene ice agent and MM PNYPD detectives still here we are expecting a statement from ice shortly. Alvin Donald the man with the deportation order is in custody untold trouble human right eyewitness that he was actually taste in the struggle with a lot just cruise the man who was shot is said to be in critical condition and expected to survive he got his family says he is on immigration status but excuse not in question again we are expecting a statement from high shortly. For now a lot of grays and Brooklyn NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.