Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Man speeds down Illinois street on snowmobile
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:36","description":"This snowmobiler didn't let the summer weather prevent him from riding down the streets of Champaign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72149419","title":"Man speeds down Illinois street on snowmobile","url":"/US/video/man-speeds-illinois-street-snowmobile-72149419"}