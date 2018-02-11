Man unclogs highway drain with bare hands as traffic piles up

Man wades through knee-deep water to clear drain of debris with his bare hands, alleviating flooding on a Houston highway so traffic can flow freely.
0:36 | 11/02/18

Transcript for Man unclogs highway drain with bare hands as traffic piles up
