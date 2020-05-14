Manafort granted early release

More
ABC News’ Pierre Thomas discussed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's release to home confinement amid coronavirus concerns.
1:20 | 05/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manafort granted early release

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"ABC News’ Pierre Thomas discussed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's release to home confinement amid coronavirus concerns.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70671392","title":"Manafort granted early release","url":"/US/video/manafort-granted-early-release-70671392"}