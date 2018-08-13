Transcript for Manafort prosecutors expect to rest case Monday

I'm Catherine potters here in Alexandria Virginia outside of home and a force trial. Where we're starting week three after a long delay on Friday prosecutors are expected to rest their case today wrapping up ten days of testimony alleging and afford hid millions of dollars an offshore accounts and failed to pay taxes on that money. Metaphor is facing a potential life sentence. If he's convicted on all eighteen counts he's charged with alleged tax evasion and being fried so what happens next we expect the defense to announce what. If any evidence it intends to present and of course the big question is will palm and a fourth. Testify capped her father's reporting for ABC news.

