Transcript for Manhunt for man who left pipe bombs at RNC and DNC

FBI is asking for the public's help in an urgent manhunt. The bureau released new images in a suspect wanted for planting pipe bombs at both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters ahead of the capital riot. Our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest chair good morning. Diane good morning to hunt intensifying for the elusive suspect who planted those bombs. At the RNC and DNC headquarters. And Diane the FBI making and officials we now know the bombs containing black powder were potentially lethal. The new video gives a detailed timeline for the suspect's movements. Do you see the suspect in a residential neighborhood only blocks from the capitol with a riot would take place the next day. Those how the video in the video the suspect is walking with a somewhat odd gait twelve minutes later here is a suspect's sitting on a bid to DNC headquarters. Where he apparently plants a bomb in one of those Bush's. A few minutes later you see the suspect walking down an Alley adjacent to the RNC headquarters with a second bond is placed Diane. I can't Thomas Cain any event thank you don't.

