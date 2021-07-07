Transcript for Manhunt underway after law enforcement officers shot in undercover operation

And a manhunt is underway in Chicago after three officers were shot during an undercover operation. Officials say the two ATF agents in one Chicago police officer suffered non life threatening injuries. The officers were working in an unmarked car on Chicago's south side at the time. Our Alex Perez is in Chicago with the latest Alex a suspect's car was found but officials didn't give any other. What have you heard. Yeah Kenneth you know authorities are kind of tight lipped about this situation right now because they say it is an ongoing investigation but. His no we do know those three law enforcement officers were in an unmarked vehicle they were. Hot under covers are not wearing uniforms of their head out of an operation according to authorities said they were actually all in the same car about to get on the freeway near I 57 here idea of this outside of Chicago when they say suspect that they suspect or suspects in another vehicle fired upon those officers now. All three of them suffered injuries but authorities say those injuries are not life. Threatening now at this point investigators are working both with the ATF and of course I Chicago police and an area. Police officers working to locate the suspect or suspects. But at this point authorities have a really updated us. Kenneth as you know whenever an officer is injured or shot it becomes an all hands on deck type situation and that's sort of what we're seeing right now Kenneth. And president Biden as you know Alex is in crystal lake Illinois just about an hour away from Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot greeted the president as he landed in Illinois the two. Are expected to discuss the violence before his remarks later in the day on infrastructure Alex was expected to come out of that conversation. Oh well guess I can tell you you know mayor Lori Lightfoot here has at talked a lot about tougher. Federal gun legislation making it harder for people to get guns making it harder. Cop for people who should not have guns in their hands Mickey Hart so people can get those guy and so we expect. That she will talk to the president about that. As you know Kenneth the problem that we're seeing here in Chicago is not unique to Chicago cities across the country are dealing right now with a surge in violence a surge in violent crime. And officials and all these cities are sort of scrambling to come up with different ways. To tackle this the federal government. President Biden and his administration announced if you wait weeks ago they're gonna have. The DA and ATF. Dispatched and to some of these bigger cities to help. We gun trafficking and some of the violent criminals but. Everyone really looking for more firm plan forward mayor Lori Lightfoot here has made it clear that she thinks part of that plan is federal gun legislation. But as we all know I'd changes to got a lesson legislation coming from DC I could take forever may not happen at all Kenneth. Yeah a lot of work there and as we saw that video premiered. Greeting president Biden there looked like they got right she got right down to business some serious faces. As our president Biden mere Lori Lightfoot basically still and that tarmac. All right outs resident Chicago thank you sir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.