Transcript for Manhunt underway for suspect in New Orleans mass shooting

We're gonna move to New Orleans now it was a bad shooting over the weekend nearly a dozen victims ABC's Victor a Condo is there on scene in the heart. Of the Big Easy victim. Aaron it was a chaotic scene here in New Orleans we are just outside of the first quarter on BC canal street. That shooting unfolding right here along the sidewalk right in front of this McDonald's. And now dole is police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Ten people were shot to have been transported to the hospital in critical condition one of them shot. In the chest the other in the torso. It was a very busy weekend he had tens of thousands of college football fans in town for the bite you classic. It's an annual game between railing into the university's he had additional officers on duty for the big game and they were just feet away when they heard the first shots and canal street. Officers quickly swarming the scene but. Amid the chaos was so many people. Out hours after the game authorities say it was actually tough to tell where those shots were coming from. The mayor of New Orleans calling the shootings and ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend. We do you know that one person of interest was taken into custody near the scene but. So far air and nobody has been arrested. And still don't have a motive. Yeah and and know in I was gonna say Victor no real sense of what caused this shooting to unfold in the first place. Right you just had a lot of people out this happened around you know 3:30 in the morning on Sunday he saw a lot of people because of that big game. We should tell you that police are gonna give us an update it little bit later this war so we hope to learn a lot more than it was just chaotic scene here are terrible and for the holiday weekend. CBC's Patrick and awareness from New Orleans Victor thanks to you.

