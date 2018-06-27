Now Playing: Man's body found inside beer cooler at stadium

Now Playing: Primary Night: Voters head to the polls

Now Playing: Decision night for voters in 7 states

Now Playing: Investigators make arrest in 25-year-old cold case

Now Playing: Rescuers rush to scene of hospital explosion in Texas

Now Playing: Man jumps onto wing of plane after scaling fence at Atlanta airport, police say

Now Playing: State of emergency in parts of N. California due to fires

Now Playing: Woman suffers injuries to face and head in parasail accident

Now Playing: Passenger removed from plane after becoming 'erratic and irate'

Now Playing: Eighth man arrested for the death of Bronx teen

Now Playing: Dead body found at the home of NY Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, authorities say

Now Playing: Mom shoots New Zealand man who tried to break into her Virginia home

Now Playing: California man dies trying save drowning boy at Sequoia National Park

Now Playing: 7-year-old boy tortured, held under water during home invasion, TX authorities said

Now Playing: Protests in Pittsburgh after teen's funeral

Now Playing: Wildfires burn through Northern California

Now Playing: ABC News Live: SCOTUS rules on travel ban, Pittsburgh protests continue

Now Playing: What is the Medal of Honor?

Now Playing: Family faces man accused in 1986 killing of girl