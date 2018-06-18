Transcript for Man's food order comes with 'spit' remark on receipt

Bulls snapped a story lot of people are reading about an ABC seven and wine you're gonna understand why a fund spotters they dinner from a family. From four family from Long Island ending with a discussed think. Discovery. Check the receipt Curtis Mays and his family got from bohemian hall and beer garden in Astoria queens you see that burger. Well done toast bread police spin it to. Mazes furious someone would tell the shaft to spit in his booed he spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about this incident may says. He already eight his worker and he confronted the waitress as soon as he saw the receipt. I asked guys like why would you do this she could expertise is like why I didn't do it. So I was like well who present the receipt justices got to get up there and I cannot myself see Tony did. So why you write about such as Tom just walked all. While the manager fired that waitress immediately and gave maze. And his family a refund he says he's never had a problem with this employee before and it's unlikely the cook. Actually spat in the burger bohemian hall and beer garden has a rating of eight from the health department's so. This is obviously not an ongoing problem for them it's just weird that the plan would do that special to had no problems before but the thing is how would even know somebody spit in your food somebody at the right something disgusting like I really hope that it fit.

