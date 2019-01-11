Transcript for Maria Fire erupts in Southern California

We begin with those wildfires in California our team has been covering the blaze in northern in the southern parts of the state. All week and firefighters working to exhaustion to contain these flames and today. Those strong Santa Ana winds may be some sightings I want to bring in Matt dodman on the ground in Santa Paula California with more Matt. A Kimberly this is at least one home that we found that has been destroyed by the fire overnight now what is so incredible about the Maria fire and that's where we are here near Santa Paula California he's. The speed with which it consumed those 8000 acres most of eight farms. And hillsides. But obviously some structures destroyed but. 8000 acres in the space of six or seven hours maybe even less that is astonishing. And that's a we'd expected from the Santa Ana wind event. The most the fires we've seen so far were pretty quickly controlled by firefighters. That. Easy fire near the Ronald Reagan library was about 1618100. Acres and that was controlled quickly mostly grass burning so. No major heavy fuel to continue propelling that fire. And we got to witness first hand. The speed with which this fire can gallop across the countryside. We're at that highway highway 23 minutes after we got their literally 120 seconds two minutes the fire just came racing down the hill. It exploded in the pepper tree. Flames just slanting pretty much sideways over the road at a 45 or sixty degree angle firefighters had to retreat. We got. Dumped on by Foss check up planes is big is DC ten's just. Unloading massive quantities of that red sticky stuff that is meant to slow the progress of the fire and actually protect firefighters and some ways us as well. But it was remarkable to see how quickly it moved in then to see an action would firefighters and costly warning about the ability for wind like that to propel. Embers an ash across something that's a hundred yards wide it start a fire on the other side which is what happens now. Firefighters feel like they've got a pretty good handle on this right now containment is an enormous at this point. But what they do you have is favorable weather conditions. Could tell. For the first time pretty much all week the winds are weighed down as pretty much nothing going on. Temperatures are low that's very good for firefighters and you know we've seen the blaze. Running downhill sides this morning but not. With the incredible speed it was over night so. Things are looking good for this fire. It did move quite quickly but we think that they've got it under control and finally after a week of fires across. The Southern California. Area. It seems like this Santa Ana wind event the one that it's been. Considered extremely critical really the first and worst one in recent memory that the cold in extremely critical red flag alert. Is over I can tell you as someone who lives here. As family here who told my wife took pack a bag just in case. Lots of us are breathing a sigh of relief. Obviously very fortunate for the family that lives here and in other places but certain could've been so much worse here in Southern California. Kimberly. Thank you Matt for all of that reporting all week.

